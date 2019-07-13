There are no reports of damage

A 4.7 magnitude earthquake hit the region of Aetolia-Acarnania in central Greece on Saturday afternoon 28 kilometres northwest of Agrinio.

According to the first estimate of the Geodynamic Institute of the National Observatory of Athens, the tremor was epicentre is 28 kilometers northwest of Agrinio, near Amfilochia, with a focal depth of 28 kilometres.

Reports say the vibration was felt in many areas of Aitoloakarnania. However, there are no reports of injuries or damage.

Residents of Amfilochia, Agrinio, and Messolonghi were on the streets terrified, but seismologists appear reassuring, stressing that it is probably the main earthquake.