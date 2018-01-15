A 4,4R earthquake shakes Athens! (Upd.5)

The activity is still ongoing according to the seismologists – Developing Story!

UPDATE 5: According to the official report by the Institute of Geodynamics of Athens the magnitude of the earthquake was 4,4R.

A 4,2 to 4,5R magnitude earthquake shook Athens at 22:25′ and it lasted for 6 seconds.

The epicenter was between Stamata and Agios Stefanos area in a 5km depth.

According to many reports, the earthquake was accompanied by a loud hum.

No damages or injuries have been reported thus far.

According to seismologist Dr. Chouliaras comes from the same area that gave the “quake cluster” of the 9th of January, when there were 18 tremors in 10 hours.

Seismologist Efthimios Lekkas, as he stated to Proto Thema, shares the same view arguing, however, that the magnitude of the earthquake was 4,5R.

The activity is still ongoing according to the seismologists, but they claim that since there are no major rifts in the area there is little danger of a stronger earthquake.

Stay online!