A 5.3 magnitude earthquake shook Crete at 07:39 in the morning.

According to the Geodesy Institute’s automatic solution, the epicenter of the earthquake is 31 kilometers southeast of Heraklion and the focal depth at 170 kilometers.

“We are dealing with the relevant activity that exists in Crete and we want time to assess the situation”, Geology professor Efthymios Lekkas said speaking at OREN Channel.

No injuries or damages have been reported so far.