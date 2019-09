Phones are reportedly not operating in Constantinople

A 5.8 Richter earthquake shook Turkey.

The focus was on the Silivri region and had a focal depth of 12 kilometers, according to the Euro-Mediterranean.

The Greek Geodynamic Institute shows that the earthquake was 5.2 on the east-southwest of Orestiada.

Phones are reportedly not operating in Constantinople and panic in some neighborhoods has ensued as the earthquake lasted up to 15 seconds.