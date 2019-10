No reports of injuries or damages

An 5,1 Richter earthquake was recorded at 7:47 a.m. on Thursday on the island Rhodes.

According to the Athens Geodynamics Institute, the epicenter was located in the sea region 37 kilometers south-east of Rhodes in a depth of 17 km.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), the earthquake was 5,4 in the Richter scale and occurred 30 km south-east of Rhodes in a depth of 5 km.