A 7.3-magnitude earthquake hits in eastern Indonesia causing panic (video)

A terrifying 7.3-magnitude earthquake has sparked panic after it rocked the remote Maluku islands in eastern Indonesia today.

Scared residents were seen fleeing through the streets and heading for high ground, though no tsunami warning was issued after the land-based quake struck.

The earthquake hit around 100 miles south-southwest of the town of Ternate in North Maluku province at 6.28pm local time, at a depth of 6 miles, according to the US Geological Survey.

Hundreds were seen rushing from a mall in Ternate in terror, while other videos showed people speeding through the roads on motorbikes.

