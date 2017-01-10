A big 7.3 magnitude earthquake strikes between Philippines and Indonesia

The 7.3-magnitude quake was measured at a depth of 380 miles (617 km) at 2:13′ pm local time. According to the US Geological Survey (USGS) the quake struck in the centre of the Celebes Sea, off Sulu.

An aftershock of 4,9 magnitude was recorded 12 minutes later.

However, there was no tsunami warning because the earthquake is located too deep inside the earth according to a statement by The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre (PTWC).

The Philippines are located in the “Pacific Ring of Fire” where a large number of earthquakes and volcanic eruptions frequently occur.