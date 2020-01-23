A burst of gravitational waves hit our planet & astronomers have no clue where it’s from

A mysterious cosmic event might have ever-so-slightly stretched and squeezed our planet last week. On Jan. 14, astronomers detected a split-second burst of gravitational waves , distortions in space-time … but researchers don’t know where this burst came from.

The gravitational wave signal, picked up by the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) and the Virgo interferometer, lasted only 14 milliseconds, and astronomers haven’t yet been able to pinpoint the burst’s cause or determine whether it was just a blip in the detectors.

Gravitational waves can be caused by the collision of massive objects, such as two black holes or two neutron stars . Astronomers detected such gravitational waves from a neutron star collision in 2017 and from one in April of 2019, according to new findings that were presented at the meeting of the American Astronomical Society on Jan. 6.

