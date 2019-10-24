A California man has become the first African American to receive a face transplant (video)

Robert Chelsea told Time that he turned down the first face because it was too fair

A California man has become the first African American to receive a face transplant after waiting six years to find skin that matched his.

Robert Chelsea told Time that he turned down the first face that doctors found for him in 2018 because the donor was far fairer than Chelsea and he didn’t want to become a ‘totally different looking person.’

At long last, Chelsea got a new face in July in 2019.

But his story highlights not only the challenges of face transplants but life-threatening and -altering disparities between black and white patients in the US.

more at dailymail.co.uk