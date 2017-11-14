A camera was swallowed by lava, survived & recorded the entire thing! (VIDEO)

That is the best promotion for the camera!

Have you ever wanted to see what it’s like to get engulfed by volcanic lava?

Of course you have! Well, today is your lucky day.

Erik Storm, of Kilauea EcoGuides, a tour group based in the Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park, managed to lose his GoPro camera in a crevice that was slowly filling with lava.

GoPro’s are touted as being indestructible, but nobody could have predicted that a tiny bit of technology would be able to withstand the 1,000°C heat of lava.

Take a look at the mesmerising video below.

After the flow of lava had come to a standstill and cooled to form rock, Erik broke through and tried to retrieve what was left of the camera.

Speaking to Peta Pixel Erik said:

I used a geology rock hammer to pull it out of the lava and thought it was a total loss.

Not only had most of the camera survived, but it had managed to record everything and was still working.

Erik pulled out the SD card, which had also survived and shared the incredible footage on YouTube.

According to Erik the camera still works but it has obviously seen better days.

He added:

The camera even still worked although not as well as it did before. Truly amazing it survived!

Although this is a pretty cool story we strongly recommend that you don’t try this yourselves.

Source: indy100.com