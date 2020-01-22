A Chinese city placed under quarantine to stop spread of killer virus coronavirus

No one will be allowed to enter or leave Wuhan

The Chinese city of Wuhan has been placed under quarantine in an effort to stop the spread of the killer coronavirus believed to have originated there.

No one will be allowed to enter or leave Wuhan, a city of 11 million in China’s Hubei province, beginning 10am Thursday as one of the country’s busiest travel seasons surrounding the Lunar New Year kicks off.

The quarantine was announced Wednesday as Chinese officials warned that the deadly new virus is mutating and becoming increasingly difficult to control.

It came after the US Centers for Disease Control launched a plan to ‘funnel’ all travelers inbound from Wuhan to one of five major airports to ensure they are screened for the virus after the first American case, a 39-year-old Washington man, was confirmed on Tuesday.

