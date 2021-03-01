A complaint of rape from 23 years ago, opens Pandora’s box of sexual abuse in Greece (video)

For decades, Greece has been hiding sexual abuse in Pandora’s box where rapes and assaults disappeared in silence, leaving lives and families broken, and the guilty without punishment. In January, the Olympic sailing medalist Sofía Bekatoru reported that she had been raped 23 years ago by a senior official in her Federation, and the box was opened.

“I am glad if what I am leading is a healthy change, I am very happy. I hope that more men and more women, all of them, will have a voice to speak. A girl who is now 21 years old contacted me and reported that she had been raped by her coach from the age of 11 to 14, there were multiple rapes and now this person is in jail, so we have already saved someone,” Bekatorou said.

“There is a time limit, it is a very short time to report, especially for a case of harassment, you only have three months, a very very short time, and for the rape, you have 15 years.”

It takes a lot of courage to go to report, to endure a negative response from police, she said.

“For example, my father, and his father, always wanted to have a specific image of the family, in which you had to appear to be fine even if you weren’t, you needed to look good. It’s as if they didn’t grow up when they turn 18, they have to get married first and then they leave home. First, they have to know that they have a voice, I feel that there are many. Then, get support and when they feel ready, know that they can speak.”