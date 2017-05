The Boutoumi beach is the Caribbean in small scale!

It is well known that Greece has so many different sides that you will need a lifetime to see everyone.

So here is the…Caribbean side of Greece.

Yes, a Mediteranean country can look like this as well!

This is the Boutoumi beach in the Greek island of Antipaxoi in the Aegean Sea.

Looking at this you can understand why the famous tourist guide “Lonely Planet” wrote…hymns praising Boutoumi beach, including it among the top 10 beaches in Europe!

(Click to enlarge)