A group calling itself “The anti-hunting sluts” has assumed responsibility for an attack against the offices of the Hunting Club of Marousi in Athens, on March 29. The group attacked the offices causing damage to the office doors and key locks. The group said it had attacked the club in protest against an exhibition called “Kynigesia 2018”. A post explaining the attack was uploaded to an anti-establishment site.
A group callled “Anti-hunting sluts” assumes responsibility for attack against Hunting Club in Marousi
