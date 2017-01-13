A loss in our family: Panagiotis Groumoutis is no longer with us…

The Editor in Chief of Newmoney.gr and a prominent journalist for the last 11 years in “Proto Thema”, Panagiotis Groumoutis, died peacefully in his sleep on Friday night at the age of 43.

He was an exceptional journalist, a professional with integrity, a kind, polite person that touched our lives.

He worked in many newspapers like “Paron”, “Acropolis” among many others and he should be credited for being one of the first economic journalists of the private TV channels in Greece at “Channel 5” and SBC.

It should be noted that he left his mark with his accurate economic analyses as well as his amazing sense of humor.

He is survived by his wife and his two children. His family is now our family.

He will be greatly missed…