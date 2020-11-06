A man was banned from Yellowstone after trying to fry chicken in a hot spring

Tourists have been seriously injured and killed by hot springs at Yellowstone, which can reach burning temperatures and are sometimes highly acidic

A man from Idaho Falls, Idaho, has been banned form Yellowstone for at least two years after he tried to fry chicken in a hot spring at the national park.

The man, who has not been publicly named, was found by park rangers on August 7, with cooking pots and two chickens in a burlap sack in a hot spring in the Shoshone Geyser Basin region, East Idaho News reported.

Traveling through thermal areas is prohibited in Yellowstone, due to a risk of danger and injury, and the man was cited for violating closures and use limits.

He pleaded guilty in Mammoth Hot Springs court on September 10, and was fined $1,200. He was also ordered to serve two years of unsupervised probation — during which he’ll be banned from Yellowstone National Park.

Two others in a group the man had been traveling with were also cited by park rangers, East Idaho News reported. The status of their cases is unclear.

See Also:

Turkish models desecrate Greek Orthodox cemetery in Occupied Cyprus

Greece Weather: Temperature drop & stormy winds

Tourists have been seriously injured and killed by hot springs at Yellowstone, which can reach burning temperatures and are sometimes highly acidic.

Just last month a 3-year-old was badly burned after falling in to a hot-spring-like hydrothermal area.

Last year a 48-year-old man was burned when he fell into a hot spring, and another tourist was killed when he fell into a scalding hot spring in 2016.

Source: Insider