A massive 350-pound fish thought to be 50 years old caught

It was caught in southwest Florida on December 29

A massive 350-pound fish thought to be 50 years old has been caught off the coast of Florida, leading researchers to call it a ‘a big old fish!’

The FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute revealed that the massive Warsaw Grouper was caught by a fisherman using the hook and line method in southwest Florida on December 29.

The research institute shared photos of the ‘big old fish’ on Facebook, noting that this is the oldest sample collected for their aging program.

They wrote: ‘This 350-lb Warsaw grouper was caught by hook-and-line on December 29th 2019, off Southwest Florida in ~600 ft of water.’

‘Biologists from FWRI’s Age & Growth Lab estimated the age of this fish at 50 years old, making this the oldest sample collected for our ageing program.’

This fish was originally caught by a group of men, including Jason Boyll.

Boyll celebrated the catch on Facebook, writing: ‘What a way to end 2019!!! Absolute beast of a Warsaw grouper. Cheers to tight lines and good times in 2020 yall. Fish onnnnnnn.’

