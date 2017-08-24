A McGregor win could spell disaster for Las Vegas!

A knockout victory by Conor McGregor against Floyd Mayweather in one of the first four rounds Saturday night could spell disaster for Nevada’s sports books and could precipitate the biggest loss on a sports bet in MGM Resorts’ history. McGregor has been the fan favorite at nearly every public appearance he has made with Mayweather, as they’ve traveled the world promoting their boxing match Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena.

But there is one group of people who will be rooting mightily for the 49-0 Mayweather: the directors at sports books throughout the state, who have written an overwhelming number of tickets on McGregor to win this unique fight. There have been 6,500 tickets written on McGregor to win to only 300 for Mayweather at the MGM Resorts properties (which include the MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Luxor, Excalibur, Bellagio, Mirage, Monte Carlo and New York New York). But the total amount of money wagered there is 60 percent on Mayweather, 40 on McGregor, race and sports book director Jay Rood told Yahoo Sports on Wednesday.

source: yahoo