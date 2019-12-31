“A Message for Christians all over the world”: ISIS executes 11 Christians in Nigeria

“Men in beige uniforms & black masks were lined up behind blindfolded captives then beheaded 10 of them & shot an 11th man”

An offshoot of ISIS in West Africa released a video on the day after Christmas, that reportedly shows the terrorists shooting, stabbing, and beheading a group of 11 Christians in retaliation for the U.S. Armed Forces killing ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in October.

“No details were given about the victims, who were all male, but IS says they were ‘captured in the past weeks’ in Nigeria’s north-eastern Borno State,” the BBC reported. “It was released on 26 December and analysts say it was clearly timed to coincide with Christmas celebrations.”

One of the terrorists in the video reportedly said, “This is a message to Christians all over the world.”

Reuters reported that the video showed “men in beige uniforms and black masks lining up behind blindfolded captives then beheading 10 of them and shooting an 11th man.”

The group responsible for the attacks is known as ISWAP, which stands for the Islamic State’s West Africa Province.

“In recent months, ISWAP has intensified its attacks on Christians, security personnel and aid staff, setting up roadblocks on highways and conducting searches,” the AFP reported. “On Sunday, the jihadists killed six people and abducted five others including two aid workers when they intercepted vehicles on a highway on the outskirts of Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.”

The Islamic terrorists’ quest to establish an Islamic state in northern Nigeria has resulted in the deaths of 36,000 people and displaced millions of people over the last decade.

Read more: dailywire