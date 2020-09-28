A minute on the Internet in 2020 (infographic)

The estimated amount of data created on the Internet in one minute in 2020

A lot can happen in a minute. And even more happened in an internet minute in 2020, the year that made the world change radically. As COVID-19 impacted our lives in a never expected way, many aspects of life – work, education, economy, entertainment, to only cite a few – moved online.

According to data compiled by Visual Capitalist, a single internet minute holds more than 400,000 hours of video streamed on Netflix, 500 hours of video uploaded by users on Youtube and nearly 42 million messages shared via WhatsApp. That same internet minute also contains more than 6,500 packages shipped by Amazon as well as an incredible 208,333 participants in Zoom meetings.

source Statista

