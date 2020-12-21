A mystery woman dressed in silk & gold found buried under the London streets was from the elite of the Roman Empire

It is still unclear who her husband was, although she is thought to have been the wife of one of the Roman senators

A team of researchers has come closer to uncovering the mystery behind a noble Roman woman who lived in the 4th century AD and was buried in a stone sarcophagus under a market in London, England.

The woman was first discovered among rows of graves in March 1999 under London’s Spitalfields market, which was being excavated at the time.

Her coffin, decorated with scallop shells, indicated at the time that she was someone of great wealth and high status. The extent of her riches has only now been revealed by the team of researchers from the Museum of London Archaeology.

In a new book published this week, the team revealed that after analyzing the woman’s teeth, they found that she most likely “grew up and spent the bulk of her life in mainland Europe – most likely Rome itself – before marrying as a teenager and moving to England,” the Daily Mail reported.

Researchers say the woman was wrapped in the highest-quality silk from China, interwoven with fine gold thread made of 97 percent pure gold.

