A naked Neymar plays Santa Claus in the snow! (photo)

Paris is covered in snow, with extreme weather having descended upon the country of France. Brazilian football superstar of Paris St. Germain Neymar Junior took the opportunity to enjoy the whole scenery and took some photos sitting in the snow. Not fearing the freezing temperatures, Neymar put on a very austere Santa Claus outfit (a little belatedly), consisting only of a pair of red shorts and hat. He appeared to be in a very jovial mood.