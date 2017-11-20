A porn star reveals the truth about having sex on camera!

In the Internet age, it is probably fair to say that most adults have seen their fair share of pornography by now.

People watch so much porn now that scientists are able to conduct studies to see what impact it has on men and women.

When watching these x-rated clips you may have considered what it is like for the actors, who are doing the most intimate thing humans can do, to perform in front of a camera.

35-year-old Madison Missina is a porn star veteran and has worked in the industry for the past 18 years and since 2012 has appeared in over 200 films.

Despite her experience, Missina now believes that having sex in front of a camera isn’t great, lacks any chemistry and can be very painful.

The former “Porn Star of the Year” spoke to news.com.au about what life in the sex industry is like.

She is quoted as saying:

It’s quite clinical … and it’s completely void of what makes good sex good. There’s a lot of communication before we start filming, so the scenes are really good for the camera. It gets quite messy … and it’s so painful. The worst sex I’ve ever had is on a porn set.

The Australian goes on to explain that the positions and angles that female pornstars have to perform are not normal and can cause considerable pain to the ovaries and uterus.

There are some really gross details too, like ovary cysts bursting during filming.

However, one of the biggest problems is the lack of cutting between scenes.

She adds:

Most people are shocked to know we do pornography photos first as a way to rehearse the sex scene. During the photoshoot is when we also practice the transition between positions, which can usually be quite acrobatic when working out the coolest move. But depending on the scene, most porn we don’t like to have many cuts while filming. The only time we will cut mid-scene is because the male has lost his erection — which happens all the time. That’s what is funny about men who book me. They often say they hope they’re as good as the guys in the movies, but all the men in porn are on Viagra.

Missina, who also works as an escort, admits that her career has got in the way of her having a real relationship as partners see her job as some sort of trophy.

Despite, this she doesn’t have any regrets about the line of work she has decided to pursue and still enjoys it.

I love this industry, the human side to it and I am so lucky to have this extraordinary life and crazy adventures. It’s very exciting.

Source: indy100.com