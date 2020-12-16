A robot-chef in a Singapore cafe cooks your breakfast giving you a taste of the future (video)

Customers can watch the futuristic cooking equipment prepare the food while waiting for their order

A futuristic cafe in Singapore has a robot that can cook breakfast for customers in just 20 seconds.

The Bowl and Bowl cafe in the central region Toa Payoh of the island serves a variety of delicious Asian rice bowls.

Footage shows one of the robot pans cooking their specialty fried rice after a customer had placed an order.

The robot starts by mixing three eggs inside a pan with the lid shut, before adding the other ingredients such as cooked rice, vegetables, and spices.

Several cups with the ingredients are placed on a sliding train beside the robot pan to pour them on time as the lid re-opens.

Once the food is done, a cafe staff scoops the rice from the robot and transfers it into a bowl to garnish with fresh ingredients before taking it to the customers.

The cafe currently has five robot pans that can cook fried rice with a variety of toppings such as edamame, chicken, prawn, smoked duck, black pepper beef, salmon and vegetarian style.