A self-confessed sex addict who slept with over 200 men says she lost her virginity at 12 (photos)

A self-confessed sex addict, who has slept with over 200 men, has revealed how she rarely vetted strangers before going home with them – and now admits ‘anything could have happened’.
Laurie Jade Woodruff, 30, from Sheffield, lost her virginity at the age of 12 and used to sleep with six men a week, but ended up seeking help for her addiction after one encounter with a stranger left her ‘terrified’.
She has now revealed how she would rarely paid attention to her own safety in her quest for sex, and is in disbelief at her past behaviour.
She told The Sun: ‘It terrifies me now but I didn’t really vet anyone, and sometimes I would go back to a bloke’s place without having a clue who he was.’
more at dailymail.co.uk
View this post on Instagram
I would like to Invite my Followers on Instagram to Subscribe to my YOUTUBE Channel ‘ The World Spiritual Healing’ 🌑There aren’t many Videos on there, yet but there are many to come. I’ve recently opened up a shop where I work as an Astrologer, Psychic & Healer in Sheffield so this has been my main Focus, however my YouTube Chanel is going to be a huge part of my business. I need your help and support to make this a reality please so will you please Subscribe to my Channel? If you google my name ‘Laurie Jade Woodruff’ there is a link there directly to my YouTube or you can search ‘ The World Spiritual Healing’ On YouTube 🦋 Please help me to Help others. When you support the Channel my Subscribing I can make high quality videos that help others in many different ways. 🌑Thank you so much and I’ll continue to post about this to remind you as my Channel grows. It’s very early days and I have a lot to Learn with YouTube. Do help me in my learning process. I feel I have a lot to share with the World and I want to help people become the very best that they can be by understanding themselves, forgiving themselves and healing their ancestral and childhood wounds as well as helping others to become the very highest expression of so they really are. Thank you xxx #astrology #psychic #psychology #planets #esoteric #theWorldspiritualhealing #youtube #tarot #sheffield #uk #england
View this post on Instagram
TYLA Magazine is new Online Magazine part of the LAD BIBLE group. I was Featured this week sharing a message of Hope for Parents who have lost children. Losing a child is something that none of us should ever have to go through; Grief can teach us so much about life though and how we should live it. What I leant is that I never had to be scared about anything ever again. If I could overcome that ; I could overcome anything. I now help others to Change, Heal and Transform through my work as a Healer, Astrologer, Psychic & Psychotherapist. I want each person out there to live up to their full potential, I want for their hearts to be healed and their wounds finally closed once and for all. I want people to believe in themselves 100% and to feel the confidence within them to chase their dreams and desires and know deep down that they deserve them. We can have whatever we want at any age. Follow @luna__attic for more information on how I can help you. Love from Laurie xxx #magazine #ladies #astrology #spirituality #babyloss #healing #rebel #childhoodwounds #astroheal #psychology