A self-confessed sex addict who slept with over 200 men says she lost her virginity at 12 (photos)

The 30-year-old says she never vetted the men she slept with

A self-confessed sex addict, who has slept with over 200 men, has revealed how she rarely vetted strangers before going home with them – and now admits ‘anything could have happened’.

Laurie Jade Woodruff, 30, from Sheffield, lost her virginity at the age of 12 and used to sleep with six men a week, but ended up seeking help for her addiction after one encounter with a stranger left her ‘terrified’.

She has now revealed how she would rarely paid attention to her own safety in her quest for sex, and is in disbelief at her past behaviour.

She told The Sun: ‘It terrifies me now but I didn’t really vet anyone, and sometimes I would go back to a bloke’s place without having a clue who he was.’

