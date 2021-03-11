A Third Of Destinations Remain Closed To International Tourism (infographic)

As vaccination campaigns finally start to gather pace in some countries, a substantial chunk of the world still remains off-limits to international tourists. A new report from the United Nations World Tourism Organization found that one-third of destinations remain closed with just over half of them off-limits for 40 weeks.

A further 34 percent of destinations remain partially closed, 32 percent require testing or quarantine and just two percent have had restrictions lifted. The report states that out of 69 destinations that have completely closed their borders, 30 are in the Asia/Pacific region, 15 are in Europe, 11 are in Africa, 10 are in the Americas and three are in the Middle East.

source statista

You will find more infographics at Statista