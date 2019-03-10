A village of miniature Disney-esque castles sits empty in the Bolu Province in Turkey (videos-photos)

During the economic boom of 2014, the builders of the Sarot Group invested over $200 million in building “Burj Al Babas”, an entire resort estate of miniature Disney-esque castles near the Black Sea Region in the Bolu Province of northwestern Turkey. Each castle sports a turreted exterior and curved staircases over three levels.

The group had hoped to market to very wealthy customers, but the country’s 2018 economic downturn has caused this little castle village to sit empty and hard to sell.

