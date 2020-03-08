A wrongfully convicted man who spent 23 years in prison will receive $1.5 million from the state of Kansas

“The state of Kansas can’t give me back the 23 years it took from me”
McIntyre was 17 years old when he was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for the 1994 murders of Donald Ewing and Doniel Quinn. He served 8,583 days behind bars before being released and exonerated in October 2017.
“In this case, our office worked diligently to obtain and review all available evidence, including evidence identified but not provided in the earlier judicial proceedings,” Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said in a statement Monday
. “We were ultimately able to resolve all issues, satisfy all of the statute’s requirements, and agree to this outcome so Mr. McIntyre can receive the benefits to which he is entitled by law because of his mistaken conviction.”
Last year, McIntyre filed a lawsuit against the state under the its mistaken-conviction statute, which was passed in 2018. The law allows
those who were wrongfully convicted and imprisoned to seek monetary damages from the state. McIntyre testified in support of the measure before a state Senate committee in 2018.
“The state of Kansas can’t give me back the 23 years it took from me,” he said in his testimony.
“But it can pass this compensation law so I can start my path to a successful future.”