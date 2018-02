A WWII sea mine was found a few meters from the coast at Halkidiki!

A WWII-era sea mine was found by the skipper of a fishing diving vessel, within the marine area of Nea Moudania in Chalkidiki, at a depth of five meters and at a distance of 350 meters from the coast.

The mine was located on February 1st and the Hellenic Coast Guard marked the area with a floating buoy while the Naval Administration of Northern Greece was informed and is taking all necassary steps to deal with the situation.