Aaron Carter says his late sister raped him as a child

Aaron Carter’s public attack of his brother Nick Carter continues.

Since Nick and Aaron’s sister, Angel, filed a restraining order against the “I Want Candy” singer as a result of what they said was his “increasing alarming behavior,” Aaron has continuously used Twitter to speak out — and make various claims, some very serious, about his family members.

Aaron continues to call for sexual assault allegations against the Backstreet Boys performer to be investigated — and is now branding his brother a “serial rapist.” He has said Nick has “abused” him throughout their lives, sharing a clip of an incident in which he claims his brother broke his nose. He claims he’s seen his brother abuse ex-girlfriend Paris Hilton. Aaron also claimed that his late sister, Leslie, sexually abused him for years as a child. And he gave an update about his gun collection, tweeting — and then deleting — that he voluntarily surrendered some as concern over his mental health grows.

