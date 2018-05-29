ABC cancels “Roseanne” after Barr’s racist tweet

ABC has canceled “Roseanne” after Roseanne Barr’s racially charged tweet about Valerie Jarrett Monday morning.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” ABC entertainment president Channing Dungey said in a statement to TheWrap on Tuesday.

“muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,” Barr said earlier on Tuesday in response to a Twitter thread about Jarrett, a former adviser to Barack Obama.

Barr apologized before ABC’s statement on Tuesday, saying that her statement suggesting that former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the “Planet of the Apes” was a “joke” that was “in bad taste.

“I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks,” Barr said. “I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste.”

The “Roseanne” star’s tweet caused swift backlash on Twitter, and consulting producer Wanda Sykes said she would not be returning to the sitcom on Tuesday morning. Executive producer and co-star Sara Gilbert said that Barr’s comments are “abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show.”

