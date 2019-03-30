Abortion activist files bill to charge men having sex without a condom with “Aggravated Assault”?

A Georgia lawmaker proposed a “testicular bill of rights” package Monday in response to the state’s advancement of a bill to outlaw abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

Democratic state Rep. Dar’shun Kendrick seeks to regulate male bodies in response to what she contests is the regulation of women’s wombs.

The bill would require men to ask permission from their partners before taking Viagra or erectile dysfunction medication and wait 24 hours before purchasing a sex toy. The lawmaker wants to classify sex without a condom as “aggravated assault” and ban vasectomy procedures.

Men would also be forced to begin paying child support before a woman reaches eight weeks in pregnancy.

Kendrick announced the legislation on Twitter.

