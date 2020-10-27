AC/DC drop official video of new single and fans love it (video)

It is the first single from the re-united band’s much anticipated seventeenth album ‘Power Up’

Legendary Aussie rock band AC/DC have revealed the official video for their comeback single ‘Shot In The Dark’.

The first single from the re-united band’s much anticipated seventeenth album ‘Power Up’ arrived at the beginning of this month. ‘Shot In The Dark’ is the rock veterans’ first new material since 2014’s ‘Rock Or Bust’ LP.

You can take a look at the visuals, which features the band performing live and were shot by longtime AC/DC video director David Mallet.

