No information so far about the crew

The video of an accident that took place on August 17th 2016 has gone viral, with some delay indeed. In the video that was taken by the sailors of a Russian Navy ship, a freighter can be seen sailing at Bosporus. A Turkish Coast Guard high-speed vessel approaches very close to the ship’s bow for no apparent reason.

It didn’t take long for the accident to happen.

Watch the video and you will see what followed!…