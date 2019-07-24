Acclaimed Chinese painter Qi Baishi’s works presented in Athens in November

Some 126 paintings of Qi Baishi (1863-1957) will be presented for the first time in Athens

An exhibition featuring the works of renowned painter and calligrapher Qi Baishi titled ‘The Mysterious East’ will open in Athens in November, marking the beginning of a collaboration of the B&M Theocharakis Foundation with the Beijing Academy of Fine Arts and the Greek-Chinese Institute of Development (EKINA).

Some 126 paintings of Qi Baishi (1863-1957) will be presented for the first time in Athens, at the B&M Theocharakis Foundation, from November 12 until January 19, 2020.

In a press statement, the Foundation cites the Encyclopaedia Britannica referring to Qi Baishi, along with Zhang Daqian, as the last great traditional Chinese painters.

Source: tornosnews