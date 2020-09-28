Accused Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse will fight his extradition to Wisconsin for homicide case, lawyer says

Many hail him as a patriotic hero who wanted to help maintain law and order amid chaos in Kenosha

Kyle Rittenhouse — the Illinois gunman accused of fatally shooting two men and injuring a third during a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin last month — remained silent as his attorney said he would fight the teen’s extradition to Wisconsin to face murder charges during a Friday hearing.

“We intend to challenge extradition by writ of habeas corpus,” said Rittenhouse’s attorney John Pierce.

The hearing took place virtually with all parties appearing via Zoom, including Rittenhouse, who remains in the Lake County Juvenile Detention Center.

Dressed in a dark blue prison uniform and wearing a light bluish-gray face mask, Rittenhouse was quiet throughout the hearing outside of saying, “Good Morning, your honor,” to the judge.

Pierce said his firm hasn’t received extradition papers from Illinois or Wisconsin and will review and challenge them once they’re received. The judge said he expected Rittenhouse to be served with an extradition notice from Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker over the next few days and Pierce will have to file a habeas corpus writ by 5 p.m. on Oct. 8. The habeas corpus writ often is used to determine whether someone is being detained legally. Attorneys for both sides will meet on Oct. 9 to set schedules and a specific hearing date.

Read more: Insider