Acropolis Museum: Free entrance on Independence Day (March 25)

The museum will be open from 09:00′ to 20:00′

The Acropolis Museum will celebrate Independence Day on Sunday, March 25, with free entrance to the permanent exhibits, the current exhibition on the Eleusinian mysteries, and other events, it announced on Thursday.

The museum will be open from 09:00 to 20:00.

Ongoing events on March 25 include the following:

– “The Greeks of 1821 and antiquities”, a video using paintings depicting Greeks of the War of Independence from a private collection (March 22-April 7)

– “Treasures of the Shanghai Museum,” with on-site artists working on traditional Chinese art and calligraphy from 10:00 to 12:00 and 13:00 to 15:00 (March 22-25), also with free entrance.

Source: thegreekobserver