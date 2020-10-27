Acropolis plateau closed to visitors

The plateau section of the Acropolis will remain closed today. According to the relevant announcement released by the Ministry of Culture and Sports, the area will not operate for the safety of visitors as work is underway to configure the routes for people with mobility difficulties.

However, the visit will be possible in the South Slope of the Acropolis and the entrance to it will be free.

