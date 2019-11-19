Acropolis to be lit in blue light on occasion of UNICEF Convention on the Rights of the Child

The Parthenon is among many global heritage monuments as part of celebrations on the signing of United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child

The Acropolis will be illuminated be covered a on a blue light, the official colour of UNICEF, today, November 20, on occasion of the 30th anniversary of the signing of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

The Greek Ministry of Culture and Sports released a statement expressing its support to the UN cause: “The Ministry of Culture and Sports, supporting the aims of the organisation (UN) and the work it has been doing for decades with actions, interventions and initiatives concerning all aspects of child protection, has approved the UNICEF request. The Acropolis, tonight, will be among the monuments and major buildings around the world, lit in blue, to promote the work of the organisation and raise public awareness of children’s rights. Among them, this year are the European Parliament in Brussels, the Shanghai Tower in China, the Pantheon in France, the Petra in Jordan.”

On the occasion of the anniversary, Minister of Culture and Sports Lina Mendoni said, among other things, that “it is a fully justified action, as the Acropolis, and in particular the Parthenon, has become an internationally recognised symbol of global ideals and values over the years that have formed the foundations upon which the United Nations was set up.”