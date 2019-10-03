Actor James Franco sued by two former students for alleged sexual misconduct

When the allegations first surfaced, Franco said they were “not accurate”

Actor James Franco has been accused of sexual misconduct by two former students at his acting and film school.

The Hollywood star allegedly abused his position to engage in “sexually charged behaviour towards female students” by “dangling the opportunity for roles” in his films.

The former students, Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal, say Franco tried to “create a pipeline of young women who were subjected to his personal and professional sexual exploitation in the name of education”.

The lawsuit, filed at a court in Los Angeles, says the alleged abuses took place at Franco’s Studio 4, which opened in 2014 and closed in 2017.

It is alleged female students were pushed into taking part in explicit sex scenes “that went far beyond the standards in the industry”.

Read more HERE