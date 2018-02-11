Actor Kostas Bakalis dies at 76

Actor Kostas Bakalis died at the age of 76 and was laid to rest last Tuesday.

The news of his death became known via Facebook, when the page “Saving State Television Archives” informed the public that the actor had passed away last Monday and was buried on Tuesday. The actor became widely known for his roles in films such as “Lufa ke Parallagi”, “Trochonomos Varvara” and “Vasika Kalispera sas”. Her was born in Ioannina in 1942.