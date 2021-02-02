Actor Petros Filippidis in pre-emptive post asks for his name to not be implicated in recent sexual abuse allegations in media

According to sources, his name will be involved in allegations similar to the ones that have rocked the Greek film industry

In light of the ongoing revelations about sexual harassment and physical abuse that has rocked the Greek film and entertainment industry, well-known actor Petros Filippidis requested that his name not be implicated in incidents that, as he emphasises, he ignores, in a statement issued by his attorneys.

According to information, the actor was informed that there would be complaints and reports against him in the upcoming days and wanted to pre-empt the developments.

The announcement states:

“I am noticing with regret that ad-hoc TV courts have been set up in the last 24 hours. I refuse to be ‘butchered’ on TV ‘windows’, where each speaker will express an opinion without being able to corroborate any evidence to a competent authority, resulting in the tarnishing of my name and my personality.

It is noteworthy that a modus operandi of grouping cases with different subject-matters, time, and persons is being employed, with a common point of reference a coordinated accusation against a specific target. I respect anyone who wants to report a behaviour, but the State has established a specific procedure for each complaint, and it certainly is not through TV shows, social media sites,” said Mr Filippidis, via his attorneys, among others.

A few minutes after the statement was posted on social media, actress Penelope Anastasopoulou wrote cryptically “You are more powerful than you know, and they fear the day you’ll discover it”.

