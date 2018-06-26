Actor Ron Pearlman peed on his hand before shaking hands with Harvey Weinstein

The actor says he got revenge after Weinstein demanded they shake hands

Ron Perlman has admitted taking the law into his own hands, so to speak, during a previous encounter with Harvey Weinstein.

The Hellboy actor, 68, revealed on Twitter Monday afternoon that he decided to get Weinstein back after the movie mogul demanded the actor shake his hand.

“Did I ever tell ya about when Harvey Weinstein told me to make sure I shook his hand at a charity event, so I stopped in the men’s room and pissed all over my hand, then went straight up to him on the receiving line?” Perlman tweeted.

“I think about that every time lil donnie opens up his KFC,” he added, referring to President Donald Trump.

Perlman has been vocal in his dislike for Weinstein in the past. In November, he retweeted an article depicting the moment Titanic director James Cameron almost punched the disgraced producer.

