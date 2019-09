He was battling cancer for some time

Actor, director and screenwriter Takis Spyridakis has died at the age of 61 after a long battle with cancer.

The news of his death caused sorrow across the entertainment world with many his fellow actors and other colleagues expressing their condolences through social media.

The actor who played a number of roles in his career, became known to the younger generation in a comedic role he undertook in a TV commercial where he portrayed a stereotypical low division football president.