Actor Tryphonas Karatzas dies at 83

Beloved actor Tryphonas Karatzas passed away. He was 83.

The news of his death was made public by actress Danae Barka, who shared a photo on social media writing: “Goodbye Tryphon Karatza. I always remember your kindness and your smile in the courtyard of our home.”

Although the actor has worked on several TV and theatrical projects, he chose to retire from the media spotlight.

During this time, he was part of the cast of the theatre show “12 Jurors” played in Athens.

Tryfon Karatzas was born in Athens in 1935 and studied under a scholarship at the Drama School of the Athens Conservatory with teacher Dimitris Rondiris after completing his studies at the Panteion University.

After the end of his military services, he continued to work as an announcer for many years alongside his presence in theatrical plays.

With a career spanning over 60 years, he successfully took part in numerous theatrical plays, movies and TV series.