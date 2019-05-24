Adele Exarchopoulos dazzles crowd at Cannes Film Festival (photos)

The sensual actress promoted her new film “Sybil”

Adele Exarchopoulos, the French actress of Greek origin, dazzled the crowd during her red carpet appearance at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival.
The talented actress showed up in a revealing transparent dress posing for the paparazzi.
With her hair in a tight bun, the 25-year-old completed her image with a pair of chic sandals and long earrings.
She was promoting the premiere of her latest film called “Sybil” and one point her high cut gown revealed her statuesque-like leg drawing the attention of everyone.

