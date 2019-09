Adele files for divorce from estranged husband Simon Konecki 5 months after announcing split

Adele is officially calling it quits on her marriage to Simon Konecki.

The singer, 31, filed for divorce from her estranged husband, 45, on Thursday in Los Angeles, PEOPLE confirms.

The filing comes five months after she and Konecki, who share 6-year-old son Angelo, announced in a joint statement that they had split following seven years together.

A representative for Adele had no comment when contacted by PEOPLE.

