Adidas send truckload of gear to sign Giannis Antetokounmpo (video)

Greek NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is a brand name in his own right. And the fact that the two global clothing sportswear giants, Nike and Adidas are vying for the Milwaukee Bucks star to chose their gear is simply one more piece of proof confirming his super-stardom, even though he proven over and over again how down to earth he is in his life off the courts. The Greek Freak currently wears Nike gear, but Adidas are trying to entice him to change camps and sign a contract with them. In their bid to sign Giannis Adidas sent a truck full clothes and shoes. The Greek Freak shared the moment with his fans.