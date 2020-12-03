Adolf Hitler wins seat in Nabibian election!

The name of the African politician is Adolf Hitler Uunona

As outlandish as it might sound, Adolf Hitler has won a seat at the Namibian election – but says he has no plans for world domination…

But there is not need for fear, Adolf Hitler did not come back from the grave to complete his evil plans. It is actually a Nabimian politician whose name is Adolf Hitler Uunona, who was elected with 85 percent of the vote in the former German colony, where a number of streets, places, and people still bear German names.

After winning the seat on the ticket of the ruling SWAPO party – which has ruled Namibia since independence from apartheid South Africa in 1990 – the politician told Bild that he had ‘nothing to do with’ Nazi ideology.

‘My father named me after this man. He probably didn’t understand what Adolf Hitler stood for,’ his namesake said.

‘As a child I saw it as a totally normal name. Only as a teenager did I understand that this man wanted to conquer the whole world.’