Adoptions in Greece show significant increase in 2017

Adoptions in Greece increased by 77 percent increase in 2017 compared to the previous year, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announced on Thursday. This increase is largely attributed to remarriage.

Of the 393 adoptions which were recorded, 198 were girls and 187 boys. The largest increase was recorded in the geographical region of the islands of the Aegean and Crete (93.8 percent), followed by the region of Attica (93.2 percent).

The greatest rise in adoptions (162.5 percent) was registered by individuals married to one of the child’s biological parents. In addition, the adoption of children born out of wedlock increased by 208.3 percent compared to 2016.

The majority of adopted children range in age between 0 and 5 years (57.8 percent), while the age range showing the sharpest rise concerned 6- to 10-year-olds, jumping by 140 percent.

